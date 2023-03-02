The authorities of Bryansk region lied about the attack of the 'Ukrainian DRG': the 'killed' come to life, the number of participants changes (details)

On Thursday, March 2, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that an "Ukrainian enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group" allegedly attacked two settlements in the region in the Bryansk region. However, from the very beginning, something did not go according to plan for the Russians.

UAportal collected reports from the Russian social media and press to somehow reproduce the timeline of events. By the way, recall that Operational Command "North" reported on a possible provocation of the Russians aa early as a week ago.

What happened in the Bryansk region, the version of the Russian side

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Russian Telegram channels published the following information: "A sabotage group infiltrated the territory of the Bryansk region and fired at a car. A man was killed and a ten-year-old child was wounded." Initially, it was reported that the girl was shot - she seems to have been shot in the back. It was also reported that the child had died (later it would come back to life and turn out to be the boy Fedor).

Some media began to write that the school bus was fired upon, then mentioned that the children were studying remotely.

The governor of the region, Oleksandr Bogomaz, said: "Today, the DRG infiltrated from Ukraine into the territory of the Klimiv district to the village of Lyubechany. Saboteurs fired at a moving car. As a result of the shelling, one resident was killed and a ten-year-old child was injured. The child has now been taken to the hospital, and she is being given all the necessary assistance. The armed forces of the Russian Federation are taking all necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group."

Within 20 minutes, the Russian public wrote the following: "About 50 saboteurs took the residents of the village of Sushany hostage." The Russians did not forget to point out that the "members of the DRG" wore yellow armbands, and they also had weapons and - attention! - leaflets (later there were 80 saboteurs, and later a hundred).

"According to preliminary data, a group of 50 armed people with yellow armbands entered the territory of a village in the Bryansk region and took part of the residents hostage. Others managed to escape, others closed in their houses. The hostages are at least a man, a woman and two children ".

A few minutes later, the Baza Telegram channel reported: "There is a battle going on in the border village of Sushany in the Bryansk region, explosions are heard. According to preliminary information, a group of saboteurs entered there. Residents are hiding in basements and cellars, explosions are heard in the village."

Also, an electric substation and a gas station were allegedly blown up in Sushany.

And also: "Several people were taken hostage in a shop in the village of Lyubechany in Bryansk region."

It was noted that both villages in the Bryansk region, "where the saboteurs could penetrate", are located right on the border with Ukraine. The distance between them is "20 minutes by car."

Baza also published the story of a resident of the Klimiv district of the Bryansk region:

"Today, around 9 a.m., several dozen people in black uniforms with yellow armbands entered the territory of the region. A car was taking children to a school bus on the road - saboteurs attacked the car and shot it. The driver died immediately, the boy sitting inside was injured and helped two girls who were traveling with him to get out of the car. The saboteurs captured two houses in Sushany, captured many residents, the rest are sitting in the basements. A paramedic from the neighboring village of Novy Ropsk was also captured by the saboteurs - he was returning by car from a night changes".

Then the official message of the FSB of the Russian Federation about the events in the Bryansk region appeared:

"In the border Klimiv district of the Bryansk region, the FSB of Russia and the forces attached to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are carrying out measures to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who have violated the state border."

Then the public in Russia continued their delusion: "According to the children, there was a driver and three boys in the car: a boy Fedir from the third grade and two girls, Zlata and Elena. The children were taken from the village of Brakhliv to Novy Ropsk - there they were to be picked up by a school bus. On the road, they were suddenly attacked by a group of unknown men - the driver died instantly, and Fedir was wounded in the chest. However, he helped the girls to get out, told them to hide in the forest. Later, the injured boy was able to catch a car on the same road - it took the children as far away from the place as possible of an attack. Fedor immediately called an ambulance. According to the doctors, a fragment or a bullet passed along the rib. The boy has already undergone an operation, now his life is not in danger" (that is, the girl became a boy and resurrected).

Now it is reported that Putin will soon hold an emergency meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in connection with the filming of an action thriller in the Bryansk region. But this information has already been denied by Putin's press secretary.

Meanwhile, the Russian public writes: "Statements to the emergency service allegedly on behalf of local residents about "dozens of saboteurs", "undermining infrastructure" and "numerous hostages" could have been made by the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to create panic and confuse the authorities, about this a source in the administration of Bryansk region informed us."

By the way, the "paramedic hostage" is already at home.

Meanwhile, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" recorded a video from the Bryansk region, in which he stated: "Right now you can see the news about the "Ukrainian DRG". All these are lies of Kremlin propagandists. The Russian Volunteer Corps came to the Bryansk region to show compatriots that hope is that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against the regime."

In Ukraine, the "Northern" command stated that it knows nothing about incidents in the border regions of Russia.

The command published a reminder that "the enemy may resort to provocations and try to discredit the Armed Forces."

It will be recalled that in January, the Russian IPSO launched a fake about the death of the Cossack Havrylyuk, but he turned out to be alive.

