Tasty and quick breakfast: How to make lush banana fritters

If you're looking for the perfect way to start the day and still enjoy a relaxing meal at home with your loved ones, then banana pancakes are the way to go. This dish combines fluffiness on the inside with crispness on the outside, making it the perfect choice for a morning breakfast.

It's also tender and healthy, even if you decide to make it with whole wheat flour, according to Shuba. And for those who want to increase the content of fiber and vegetable protein, it is suggested to serve pancakes with honey or peanut butter. And even the latter can be prepared at home, preserving the maximum amount of nutrients.

Ingredients:

1 banana

300 g of wheat flour

1 glass of kefir (2.5%)

1 chicken egg

2 tbsp of sugar

10 g of vanilla sugar

12 g of baking powder

20 g butter (73% fat)

4 tbsp. tablespoons of sunflower oil

Sift the wheat flour into a deep bowl and add the baking powder and vanilla sugar, then mix well.

Peel the banana and cut it into small pieces. In a separate bowl, use a blender to blend the chicken egg together with the sugar and melted butter. Then add the buttermilk and banana slices and blend until smooth.

Slowly combine the flour and banana mixture, mixing thoroughly to avoid lumps.

Heat a frying pan and add sunflower oil. Using a tablespoon, take the dough and put it on the pan to form pancakes. Fry them until golden brown on both sides.

