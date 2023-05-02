Tastes like childhood: a simple recipe for cottage cheese lazy dumplings

Lazy cottage cheese dumplings are a quick breakfast option for children and adults. This dish is very easy to prepare, and even a beginner can handle it.

Earlier we wrote about how to make lazy dumplings with mashed potatoes, and today we offer a classic version - with cottage cheese. The recipe was shared by the chefs of Guslyanka.

Prepare the following ingredients for four servings:

Cottage cheese - 500 g

Sugar - 6 tbsp

Egg - 1 pc.

Flour - 6 tbsp. spoons

Salt - a pinch

Vanilla extract - 5 drops

Butter - 30 g

How to make lazy cottage cheese dumplings

While preparing the dough, put a pot of water on high heat to boil.

Add a pinch of salt and an egg to the cottage cheese and mix.

Pour in the sugar and drizzle the vanilla extract on it. Mix well.

Add the sifted flour and knead the dough.

Sprinkle a little flour on a floured work surface and rub it in. Put out the dough, roll it into sausages, and cut them.

Put the dumplings into boiling water one by one and cook for 2 minutes after they surface.

Put the finished lazy dumplings in a bowl and spread with butter. Sprinkle with raisins.

