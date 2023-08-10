Delicious and satisfying appetizer: how to cook baked tomatoes with cheese

We recommend cooking baked tomatoes with cheese. With this dish, you will enjoy the unsurpassed taste of baked tomatoes with tender cheese, which is perfect as a delicious appetizer for a festive feast, as well as a main course for lunch or dinner.

The recipe was shared by Shuba.Tomatoes in combination with mozzarella create a special harmonious taste that pleasantly surprises gastronomic preferences. This dish is not only easy to prepare, but also very tasty. It takes little time and a small amount of ingredients to prepare.

Ingredients:

Large tomatoes (4 pcs.).

Mozzarella (200 g).

Garlic (3 cloves).

Olive oil (20 ml).

Paprika (5 g).

Dried rosemary (5 g).

Salt (to taste).

Black pepper (to taste).

Basil (2 sprigs).

Preparation:

Wash the large tomatoes, cut off the top and stem, and remove the flesh. Grate the mozzarella on a coarse grater, pass the garlic through a press, and chop the basil. Mix the grated mozzarella, garlic, basil, paprika, and rosemary. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil. Stuff the tomatoes with this filling, cover them with the top and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 190 degrees.

