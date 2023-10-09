Turn on this oven function to pay less for electricity

In the fall, when the temperature drops significantly, electricity consumption increases. To save on electricity bills, you can start with the kitchen.

Experts advise replacing electrical appliances with energy-efficient ones, if possible, or using the existing ones properly.

For example, one feature in an electric oven can significantly reduce your electricity bills. This is "heat circulation," which means turning on the fan while cooking.

This function of the electric oven allows hot air to circulate, optimally and evenly distributing heat throughout the oven. This way, the oven doesn't have to work harder to dissipate the heat and thus consume more energy.

It is also worth paying attention to the simultaneous cooking of several dishes in the oven, which will save energy. Modern ovens are roomy enough to perform such an operation, but it is important to group dishes that require the same degree of heating. This helps to avoid frequent opening of the oven door, which can lead to heat loss and increased energy consumption.

In addition to using the fan and cooking at the same time, it is also important to:

Turn the oven off 5 minutes before the end of cooking. Cut food into small pieces for faster cooking.Defrost food before cooking, which reduces cooking time and saves energy.Use ceramic cookware for cooking in the oven, as this material reaches the optimum temperature faster, reducing cooking time. Applying these tips can help reduce energy consumption when using the oven and save money on your utility bills.

