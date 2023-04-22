Video surveillance, lighting and music control: How to make a smart home yourself

Making a smart home is becoming an increasingly popular solution among Ukrainians, and it is not surprising, as it allows you to control your home environment from any location using a smartphone or voice assistant. Let's find out what technologies are used to create smart homes and how to install them in this article.

Read also: How to store medicines properly at home

One of the most widespread technologies for providing a smart home is the use of smart devices. For example, these can be smart thermostats that allow you to automatically adjust the temperature in your home depending on the time of day and weather conditions. Other smart devices can be motion sensors that turn on the lights in the room when you enter it, or smart sockets that can be turned on and off using your smartphone.

Video of the day

However, in order to control all these smart devices, you need to install a special control system. One of the most popular smart home control systems is the smart home assistant system. These systems can be based on voice assistants, such as Amazon Echo or Google Home, or on the software installed on a computer or device that supports the Internet of Things (IoT).

In order to ensure the maximum level of security and protection for your smart home, you should install a video surveillance monitoring system. With the help of video cameras and special video recording devices, you can keep track of what's going on in your home in your absence.

Read also: What things should never be thrown out of the house

A smart home can be not only convenient and comfortable to live in but also help reduce energy costs and be energy efficient. For this purpose, various technologies and devices are used to ensure energy efficiency and reduce the cost of heating, air conditioning, lighting, etc.

One of the key technologies used in smart homes to ensure energy efficiency is the smart home system. This system allows you to automatically adjust the temperature in the house using thermostats that control the heating and air conditioning in the house. They can be adjusted according to a time schedule so that energy is used efficiently, as well as respond to changes in weather conditions.

Another technology used in smart homes for energy efficiency is energy-saving lighting. For this purpose, LED lamps are used, which use less energy but allow for sufficient lighting of the premises. In addition, they can automatically turn off when there is no presence in the room, which also helps to reduce energy costs.

Smart homes also use solar panels to generate electricity from the sun's rays and reduce electricity costs. You can also install smoke, water, and gas detectors that will automatically alert you to danger.

You can also use this technology to connect to home speakers or a multimedia center and control music/movies from your smartphone.

Depending on the budget and user needs, a smart home can have different levels of automation. It can be fully automated, where all processes are controlled by a centralized control system, or it can have separate automated systems that work independently of others.

Earlier, we wrote about what to do if the battery does not fit.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!