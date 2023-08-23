A list of things that should never be stored in the garage

If you own a garage, check to see if you have any firewood, paper, fabric, paint cans or toys lying around.

Experts say that "extra square metres" can be useful for storage, especially if you have little space in your home. However, some things should not be stored in the garage, as it can be dangerous.

According to BHG, gardening tools, car parts and outdoor equipment are suitable for storage in the garage, but some things do not belong there at all.

It is noted that the first thing to take out of the garage is propane tanks. Propane can potentially leak, which can quickly cause a fire, even if you just start the car nearby. In general, avoid storing any flammable substances in the garage. The best place for such substances is in a well-ventilated and shaded area outside.

Prolonged exposure to heat and cold will damage the paint residue. In addition, the bottoms of the cans will rust if left on a cement garage floor. Pesticides and cleaning products can release vapours, polluting the air and causing the garage owner to become poisoned.

Anything made of fabric should not be kept in the garage because of the risk of rodent damage. In addition, mould and fungus will begin to grow due to the heat. Therefore, avoid storing clothes, bed linen, mattresses, rugs or upholstered furniture in the garage to avoid any damage.

Just like fabric, paper becomes a breeding ground for mould and mildew when exposed to heat and humidity. Keep all papers, such as important documents, family photos or mementos such as letters and postcards, out of the garage to keep them safe.

Never leave cardboard boxes with belongings in the garage as they will also make good food for animals. In addition, moisture will quickly spoil the contents of the boxes.

"All toys for the home should stay at home, especially plush and baby items that are often made of fabric. It is appropriate to store outdoor toys in the garage, as they are designed for harsher conditions. But they should be either sealed in plastic containers or shaken out and cleaned frequently to protect them from mould and insects," the experts say.

It is also worth removing firewood from the garage. It is noted that it can be damaged by beetles and ants. They can also get damp and become unsuitable for fire.

