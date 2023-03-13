Things that shouldn't be taken out of the closet at all: fashion anti-trends of 2023 revealed

Fashion experts have named the things you shouldn't pull out of your closet this year. They consider them to be anti-trendy and will ruin your look.

In particular, you should not wear jeans with lapels in the spring-summer 2023 season. This applies to both skinny and classic models. It is believed that such an item of clothing will look old-fashioned.

Stylists advise you to pay attention to pants or jeans of maximum length so that they cover the back of your shoes.

You should also not wear skirts or dresses with elements of fine pleating.

Pay attention to the fact that things are not in neon colors and shades.

Finally, sweatpants, which some fashionistas used to wear with high-heeled shoes, have gone out of fashion. The combination of sportswear with more elegant and classic clothing items is still popular, but sweatpants and heels are fading away.

Unfortunately or fortunately, massive sneakers of any color have gone out of fashion. They have been replaced by top nude sneakers with low soles that are more like sneakers.

Fashionistas will miss rubber clogs - they say that crocs should be replaced with regular sandals or lightweight sneakers.

And stylists also say oversized outerwear should be abandoned.

