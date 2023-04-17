Vertical flower beds, portable flower beds and more: What to do if there is not enough space in the vegetable garden or garden

Growing your own vegetables and greens is possible even in a small yard or on a balcony if you know a few secrets of successful plant optimization. Learn about 9 effective life hacks that will help you get a big harvest from limited spatial resources.

Using pots. Instead of planting plants in open ground, you can plant them in pots, which can be placed not only on the site but also on shelves or racks. This will allow you to conveniently manage the placement of plants, move them as needed and provide optimal growth conditions; Use of portable flower beds. Portable flower beds are a convenient solution for growing vegetables and greens, as they allow you to move plants to any place convenient for you. For example, you can use country wheelbarrows, which can be easily moved in the sun or in the shade, depending on the weather conditions. It also helps to avoid having to carry heavy things; Planting plants at different times. Planting plants with different sowing dates allows you to grow several crops in one year. For example, you can plant first fast-growing vegetables, such as lettuce, and then slow-growing crops, such as parsley. This will allow you to harvest some plants while others ripen; Selection of a successful neighborhood of plants. When growing early vegetables and greens, you can place them next to shrubs. This will make it possible to harvest before the bushes grow and block the sunlight; Compact plants. For effective use of a limited area, it is worth choosing compact varieties of plants. For example, you can plant standard tomatoes, bush zucchini, and cucumbers. It is also worth paying attention to climbing plants that can be tied up and grown upwards; Vertical beds. In small areas, it is effective to use the principle of multi-tiered vertical beds. For example, it can be used when growing strawberries. It can grow at different levels and take a minimum of space on the ground; Use of supports. Another way to effectively use the limited area of the plot is the use of supports. You can direct the shoots of thorny plants to the wall or to the roof of technical buildings. Stone walls can give off heat, helping the fruit grow faster. For example, pumpkins and melons can be grown on the roof. Berry bushes instead of fences. On the site, you can grow plants that will perform not only a decorative function but also bear fruit, becoming a natural fence. For example, raspberries or blackberries can be used as a hedge. You can create a gazebo from grapes, which will not only look beautiful but also create space. Eternal beds. One of the effective ways to use space in the garden is to grow perennial beds. This technique consists of the fact that in the place of the uprooted root crop, you can immediately sow seeds for a new crop plant. This is especially good for plants such as radishes, which mature quickly and allow you to use the same spot in the bed for a long time.

