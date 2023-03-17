Venus will favour 4 zodiac signs romantically and financially

From March 17 to April 11, Venus will be in Taurus, the sign it rules. The planet will give several signs the opportunity to show sensuality and sophistication.

This influence will allow them to satisfy all their desires, material and erotic. Astrologers have named 4 zodiac signs that will be the luckiest.

Taurus

Your confidence and self-assurance will increase, but your sensuality and eroticism will also increase. Your time will be wonderful, you will be fully accepted by others, and you will make new acquaintances with typical ease.

There will be plenty of success with the opposite sex, and if you want to change your appearance, know that they will increase even more. This is a good time to satisfy desires, end loneliness, earn money or other material benefits and establish profitable partnerships.

Aries

With Venus in your 2nd house, Aries will be among the luckiest as it will provide an opportunity to acquire material possessions and anything that appeals to your appetite. The conditions for improving your financial situation, increasing your income, winning a gift or making a long-awaited purchase are more than ideal.

On the other hand, you will make a good deal or look for ways to increase your income. You'll also be more determined to satisfy some of your desires in the here and now, while your sexuality levels will rise dangerously.

Libra

Venus enters your 8th house, filled with gifts, both material and romantic. You appreciate the finer things in life. Warm money will come into your hands, which will help you get rid of the "financial burden" and create a reserve that will serve as an airbag.

Libra will also be able to use some money to buy things that bring pleasure or make life easier. On the other hand, love will appear, and you are likely to attract a person with whom you have strong chemistry.

Capricorn

With Venus in your 5th house, your love life is about to take off. You'll have a strong need to create, as well as to look for a mate who offers you everything you want. Combined with your magnetism and charm, you will be successful.

Your main request will also be to have a good time, not to be naughty and indulge in meaningless things, and to be able to create a stable relationship under favourable conditions. If you're already in a relationship, this is the perfect time to smooth out tensions with your partner.

