Recipes

Vegetarian dinner: a recipe for vegetable stew with tofu

Maria Tsikhotska

Even non-vegetarians will love this vegetable stew with tofu recipe from Shuba! It is not only delicious, but also very healthy.

Ingredients:

Tofu - 100 g

Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.

Onions - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Tomatoes - 2 pcs.

Sweet pepper - 1 pc.

Olive oil - 40 ml

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Greens - to taste

Method of preparation:

Fry the diced tofu in a frying pan heated with 20 ml of olive oil until golden brown.

Cut the garlic into slices. Dice the tomatoes. Heat a frying pan with the rest of the oil, add the garlic, and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer for a few more minutes.

Chop the onion. Dice the carrots and peppers and add all the vegetables to the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes.

Put the stewed vegetables in the tofu dish and bake for 30 minutes at 180°C.

