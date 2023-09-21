Vegetarian dinner: a recipe for vegetable stew with tofu
Even non-vegetarians will love this vegetable stew with tofu recipe from Shuba! It is not only delicious, but also very healthy.
Ingredients:
Tofu - 100 g
Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.
Onions - 1 pc.
Carrots - 1 pc.
Tomatoes - 2 pcs.
Sweet pepper - 1 pc.
Olive oil - 40 ml
Salt - to taste
Ground black pepper - to taste
Greens - to taste
Method of preparation:
Fry the diced tofu in a frying pan heated with 20 ml of olive oil until golden brown.
Cut the garlic into slices. Dice the tomatoes. Heat a frying pan with the rest of the oil, add the garlic, and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer for a few more minutes.
Chop the onion. Dice the carrots and peppers and add all the vegetables to the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes.
Put the stewed vegetables in the tofu dish and bake for 30 minutes at 180°C.
