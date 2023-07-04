Vegan dessert: a recipe for dairy-free blueberry cookies

These cookies are very quick to prepare and are also suitable for vegans as they do not contain milk. They have a bright blueberry flavour, complemented by chocolate. It is ideal for a summer tea party.

Ingredients:

- Blueberries - 100 g

- Vegan butter - 110 g

- Brown cane sugar - 1/2 g

- Baking powder - 1 tsp.

- Salt - 1/4 tsp.

- Vegan white chocolate - 2/3 cup

- Wheat flour - 1 cup

How to cook:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Heat the blueberries in a microwave oven on high power for 2 minutes, stirring and mashing the berries with a fork every 30 seconds. Leave to cool.

2. Beat the butter and sugar with a mixer until fluffy.

3. Add the blueberries, baking powder and salt and beat on high for 5 minutes.

4. Add the vegan white chocolate pieces and flour and beat on low speed until smooth.

5. Shape the dough into balls (2 tablespoons each) and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment at a distance of 2-3 cm, flattening them slightly.

6. Bake for 10 minutes.

