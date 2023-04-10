Near Naples, archaeologists discovered a marble inlaid floor of a flooded villa (photo)

Near the coast of Naples in Italy, new elements of ancient Roman luxury villas, which were flooded, were discovered. In particular, researchers discovered a marble inlaid floor near the archaeological park of Baia.

An investigation of Therm Lakus, a private thermal bath built inside a domus, revealed a section over 260 feet long with visible remains, including a stone colonnade with collapsed columns made of fine imported Portasantha marble from Chios, Greece. This is reported by The History Blog.

A large part of the opus sectile (marble inlay) floor was also discovered. It was also made of Porta Santa marble but in different colors. This style of decoration was characteristic of late antiquity.

Video of the day

Read also: Archaeologists discovered exquisite Christian Frescoes in Northern Sudan

Bahia's coastline has been subject to bradyseisms – cycles of subsidence and uplift – for thousands of years due to its location. The coastline of the Roman era was in a cycle of subsidence.

Because of this, the villas of the elite, including the palaces of the emperors between the 1st and 3rd centuries, were in constant danger of flooding. Uplift began in the 10th century, and today's sea level is more than 30 feet above Roman-era sea level.

The Israel Antiquities Authority recently announced that the world's oldest metal fishing hook had been found in Ashkelon. It was used to catch sharks.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!