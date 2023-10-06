Your shoes will stop slipping: life hacks you should know

As the cold season approaches, you should start taking care of your own comfort and safety. However, it's not just hats and coats that play an important role in this regard. Proper footwear care is also a key aspect of ensuring comfort and safety on ice paths and slippery sidewalks.

In the fall and winter, the biggest threat is the possibility of slipping, especially after rain or on ice. If your wardrobe doesn't include shoes with appropriate soles, don't panic. There are several simple and effective ways to help you make your shoes less slippery.

Adhesive plaster. A simple adhesive plaster can be your ally. Simply stick it to the sole of your shoes and you will notice a significant improvement.

Read also: How to clean leather shoes to make them look like new

Special sole stickers. There are special sole stickers that mimic the tread or have different shapes for better traction. They can greatly increase the safety of your shoes.

Scraping the sole with an abrasive. This method may be a little longer, but it is effective. Scrape the sole of your shoe with an abrasive such as sandpaper, which will create a kind of fine tread for better traction.

Apply glue with an abrasive. You can apply glue to the outsole and stick an abrasive material such as sand or salt to it. This will make the surface of the outsole rough and improve traction.

Use ice shoes. The last, but very effective way is to use ice shoes. These are special iron "hooks" that are put on your shoes and help you stay on the ice and snow. They are reliable and will help you avoid the danger of uncontrolled slipping.

The smell of worn-out shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing. There are tried and tested methods to help reduce and remove shoe odor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!