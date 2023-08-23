A man found thousands of scorpions in a building (creepy video)

A terrifying video appeared on the Internet showing a room full of scorpions, allegedly found by a resident of Brazil. They were crawling on the floor and walls of an abandoned building.

In the video, you can see a huge colony of scorpions that have found a shelter from the sun. When the man entered the building and turned on the flashlight on his phone, the scorpions started crawling.

According to Pest Defense,scorpions do not live in groups. It is a rare case when they "nest" together. And it was this rare moment that was caught on camera by the person who found the scorpions' hideout.

Video of the day

It is noted that "scorpions prefer to stay under rocks and in burrows alone. If you happen to find several scorpions in one place, it is more likely a circumstance of limited nesting sites than the formation of a colony."

It is unclear where the video was filmed, but Reddit says it happened somewhere in Brazil.

Users of the online platform suggested that these scorpions are parthenogenic, meaning they can give birth without mating, so this explains their huge numbers.

