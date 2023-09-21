Ruins of the residence of the legendary Empress Koken discovered in Japan

Archaeologists have excavated the site of the former Heijokyu Palace and discovered the ruins of one of the largest buildings that once existed in the ancient capital of Japan, Toyon.

The mysterious building, which archaeologists have unearthed, is considered the centerpiece of the residence of emperors and crown princes of the late eighth century, including Empress Koken.

The researchers began studying the approximately 924-square-meter site in the northern part of Toyn in March. Toyin is located in the eastern part of Heijokyu Palace, which was a political center during the Nara period (710-784).

During the excavations, they discovered the ruins of a rectangular building stretching 27 meters from east to west and 12 meters from north to south. They also discovered 50 pits dug to install pillars, spaced about three meters apart.

According to the institute, this building, supported by columns arranged in a grid, was probably used as a living space. The researchers suggest that the building existed between 749 and 770, during the Nara period, based on the characteristics of the tile patterns.

Empress Koken reigned from 749 to 758, before abdicating in favor of Emperor Junnin. She later returned to the throne as Empress Shōtoku and ruled from 764 to 770.

