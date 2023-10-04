More than 100 ancient bronze mirrors discovered in a mound in Japan (photo)

Archaeologists in Japan have discovered more than 100 ancient bronze mirrors from the Sakurai Chausuyama mound in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture. This is a huge keyhole-shaped mound built at the beginning of the early Kofun period (250-552 AD).

The scale of the finds indicates that the inhabitant of the tomb had enormous power and may have had royal status. This is reported by Arkeonews.

Archaeologists have discovered a number of mirrors, including the so-called "Himiko mirrors", which have a triangular rim and are decorated with images of gods and animals.

Read also: A 1200-year-old Viking gods' temple found in Norway

The mirrors are of 14 types and include 26 triangular-rimmed mirrors with images of gods and animals, 56 Chinese-made mirrors in 10 designs, and 21 Japanese-made mirrors of three varieties. Many of them, most of which came from China, are large and decorated with intricate patterns.

"This find shows that the kingdom's central government was stronger than we could have imagined. This may change our understanding of the political structure of Yamato," said Shinya Fukunaga, a professor of archaeology at Osaka University who is an expert on bronze mirrors.

As a reminder, 5,000-year-old clay jugs of wine were found in Egypt.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!