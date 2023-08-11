Medical treatise from the 8th century found in Japan

The ancient knowledge that the Buddhist monk Jianzhen brought to the Land of the Rising Sun has been carefully preserved over the centuries. These secret recipes, passed down from generation to generation in one Chinese family, have become the subject of research.

Compounds writes about it.

In 743, the Emperor of Japan invited the Chinese sage Jianzhen (known as Ganjin in Japan) to spread Buddhism on the islands. After overcoming many difficulties and adventures, Jianzhen arrived in Japan in 753, reinforcing the faith in Buddhism among the population.

The monk not only built a foundation for the spread of spiritual practices, but also shared his pharmacological and medical knowledge. His "Secret Recipe of Jianshangen" contained information on 36 types of herbal medicines with different pharmacological effects and recipes for treating various ailments.

Video of the day

Read also: Tomb of a 17th century "vampire child" found in Poland (photo)

The difficulties on Jianzhen's way to Japan, his involvement in the development of Buddhism, and the transfer of knowledge to his disciple Linyun have been the subject of research by Japanese and Chinese scholars. They found that some of this knowledge has been lost, but most of the recipes from The Secret Recipe have survived and have been published in China.

This discovery demonstrates the importance of ancient knowledge in herbal medicine and healing practices. The recipes handed down by Jianzhen influenced the formation of modern healthcare practices in Japan, where kampo herbal preparations are used alongside modern medical treatments.

We would like to remind you that the oldest leather shoes were found in an Armenian cave, which were worn long before the pyramids at Giza or Stonehenge.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!