The Armed Forces declared readiness to repulse a massive missile attack on Easter (video)

On the eve of Easter, there is a high probability of massive missile attacks on Ukraine. According to the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev, Ukrainian air defense has a high level of readiness.

He said that Ukrainian defenders are ready to repel an air attack on the Easter holidays. This was reported by the command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Currently, the Ukrainian air defense system has a very high level of readiness. This is evidenced by the fact that the percentage of air targets that destroy our forces and means far exceeds the indicators of other military conflicts of the past," the report says.

The lieutenant general added that the occupiers have not abandoned their plans, but Ukrainian air defense is ready for protection.

"Rocket attacks can happen any day... The enemy has not abandoned his plans, but we are ready to neutralize his actions and reduce his hits. We will do everything so that he does not prevent us from celebrating the Easter holidays," Nayev said.

