A plane is reported downed in the Voronezh region (video)

An AN-24 aircraft crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia. It was probably shot down by Wagnerites.

This was reported by the Babel telegram channel.

In Kantemyrivsky district of Voronezh region, a plane has been reported downed (it is believed to be an An-26). So far, neither the Wagnerites nor the Russian Ministry of Defence have officially commented on this.

As a reminder, the Russian army used attack helicopters to shell the Wagner convoy.

