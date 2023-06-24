A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Voronezh: a helicopter strike was carried out (video)

A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Voronezh, Russia, on 24 June. Black smoke is visible above the scene.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Voronezh #1.

Preliminarily, the fire was caused by a helicopter strike. As noted, the fire engulfed the base near Leningradskaya Street.

It is noted that Russian regular troops are "bombing Voronezh" and "hitting oil depots" to leave the Wagner PMC forces without supplies.

In particular, one of the videos of the fire shows a Russian military helicopter flying over the burning oil depot.

As a reminder, the Russian army used attack helicopters to shell the Wagner convoy.

