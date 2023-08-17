A 5,000-year-old Stone Age boulder used to make axe tips found in the UK

A rare rock has been discovered in the UK that was used to make tools during the Stone Age. The polishing boulder, which was found near Dorchester, was used to make stone axe tips more than 5,000 years ago.

This was reported by the BBC.

This is the second such boulder to be found in England. It was decided not to take the stone to the museum, but instead to excavate the area around it.

The boulder is made of sarsen stone, which was also used during the construction of Stonehenge.

One of the archaeologists called the discovery "unexpected."

"Stones were extremely important for Neolithic people, because without axes they could not clear forests and agriculture would be impossible," he said.

