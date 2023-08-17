Graves of 800-year-old Knights Templar are discovered in the UK

Inspired by Dan Brown's popular novel The Da Vinci Code, historians are uncovering fascinating connections and mysteries hidden in the events of the ancient past.

Guided by the methods of data analysis and cross-comparison, scientists discover unexpected parallels and similarities between different historical characters and eras.

Paul writes about this for NV.Ua.

Among the key discoveries of the researchers is the identification of commonalities between figures and events that are distant in time. The approach of using data analytics helped to find the called-up meaning in historical documents, letters, and records, similar to the characters in a novel discovering hidden messages in works of art.

Video of the day

Read also: Like Cthulhu: a creature with 20 arms was found in the Antarctic Sea (eerie photo)

As a result of this innovative approach, it was possible to find eight 800-year-old graves located in St Mary's Church in Enville, Staffordshire, which scientists associate with the outstanding knight of the Christian world, William Marshall, Earl of Pembroke, who lived in the XII-XIII centuries.

It should be noted that the research is mainly theoretical and not always supported by absolute facts, but it opens up new opportunities to rethink history and identify underestimated details and relationships.

As a reminder, a mysterious village was discovered at the bottom of a lake in Europe.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!