'Ukrenergo' told which regions have the most difficult situation with electricity

A massive missile attack on March 9 resulted in a number of damaged energy facilities. Public utilities continue to repair the damage.

The situation with power supply remains quite difficult in the Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. The press service of the National poer company "Ukrenergo" reported about it.

It is noted that in Zhytomyr region, power supply to critical infrastructure has been restored. However, repairs are still underway in the trunk and distribution networks.

"The situation with energy supply in the region is still unstable. Enemy shelling damaged the equipment that was repaired after the previous three terrorist attacks on "Ukrenergo" facilities in the Zhytomyr region," the company said.

Specialists in the Kharkiv region are working to restore power supply. Repairers have managed to revive the critical infrastructure responsible for the supply of water and heating supply.

"We expect to stabilize the energy supply situation in this region within a few days," the press service added.

Planned outage schedules are in place in the Odesa region. However, there are no network restrictions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the General Staff, Russia launched 81 missiles and 8 drones at Ukraine's energy infrastructure today, 34 missiles and 4 UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall that on the morning of March 9, a large-scale air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine, after which explosions were heard in different regions.

