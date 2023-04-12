In Ukraine, the registration of a pension certificate has been simplified for some pensioners

In Ukraine, the registration and renewal of the pension certificate for a number of citizens have been simplified. We are talking about pensioners who are registered as internal migrants.

In the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, instead of a pension in the form of a payment card (EPP), it was allowed to issue an ordinary paper pension. This is reported by " Retired ".

The government canceled the conditions under which, in order to identify pension recipients who are internally displaced persons and to ensure the payment of pensions to such persons, payment cards, which are also pension certificates, with graphic and electronic information about the owner and his electronic digital signature, are issued.

In this way, citizens can apply for and issue a paper pension certificate if they have the status of an immigrant. The presence of the document entitles:

travel abroad for people with disabilities;

free travel by public transport;

benefits when purchasing medicines;

sanatorium-resort treatment;

social welfare services;

labor benefits;

out-of-hours service at cash registers, at enterprises providing services to the population;

benefits and discounts.

We will remind you that earlier the Government made a decision to pay pensions to Ukrainians even in the absence of seniority. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

