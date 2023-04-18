In Ukraine, some pensioners will have more than UAH 700 added to their pension

In Ukraine, a number of pensioners have the right to supplement their pensions. These are allowances for individual merits, age, or other factors.

These funds are added to the main amount of the pension payment. In particular, some citizens can receive an additional payment in the amount of 35% of the subsistence minimum amounting to UAH 732.55, the PFU reported.

It is noted that mothers of five children are entitled to a pension for special services to Ukraine. It is these persons who can receive 35% of the living wage for disabled citizens every month.

In addition, mothers with many children also have the right to early retirement. If they raised five children before reaching the age of six and have at least 15 years of insurance experience, such women can apply for a pension at the age of 50.

We will remind you that earlier the Government made a decision to pay pensions to Ukrainians even in the absence of seniority. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

