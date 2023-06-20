New deadlines for inheritance in Ukraine: what you should know

On Monday, June 19, the deadlines for inheritance in Ukraine changed, returning to pre-war norms.

Ukrainians now have six months to accept or reject their inheritance, as stipulated by the provisions of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 469 dated May 9, 2023.

According to the document, it cancels one of the provisions of another Cabinet of Ministers resolution, No. 164 dated February 28, 2022, titled "Some issues of notary during martial law."

Read also: New consumption standards for calculating utility subsidies

Video of the day

After the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, it was established that the period for accepting or refusing to accept an inheritance would be suspended for the duration of martial law, but not exceeding four months.

From now on, Ukrainian citizens will be required to resolve all inheritance-related issues within six months, as it was before the war, instead of ten months.

As a reminder, earlier, we mentioned that in 2023, the regulations regarding utility benefits changed.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!