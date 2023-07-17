A strange grave was unearthed in Wales: a man was buried face down and nailed to the ground (photo)

In Wales, the remains of a Roman soldier were found buried in an unusual position with some interesting details. In particular, he was nailed to the ground during his burial.

Live Science writes that archaeologists from Red River Archeology have discovered a unique burial of a Roman soldier in an isolated field near a Roman villa in Wales. The man's skeleton, found face down, was adorned with a silver pin and a sword, indicating that he may have belonged to the Roman army.

However, large nails located near his neck, back, and legs leave questions about his "restraint" during his death.

This burial, along with four others dating from the mid-third to late fourth century, were discovered during a road improvement project near the town of Barry. Archaeologists speculate that these burials may be connected to the Roman villa Whitton Lodge, which was excavated half a century ago.

Scientists noticed that the man, who was between 21 and 25 years old at the time of his death, was buried in a rock-cut grave that may have been lined with wooden planks. The position of the body, lying face down, together with the significant nails on his body, suggest the possibility of "restraint during death".

The man's personal jewelry, such as an iron sword, shoes with nails, and a silver brooch in the form of a crossbow, indicate his possible "elite status as a member of the Roman army." In particular, the silver brooch is the first example of a Roman silver crossbow brooch found in Wales.

Analysis of the bones and teeth revealed that the man suffered from mastoiditis, which in Roman times could have been fatal. Isotope studies also indicate that he probably came from the eastern part of Wales or even beyond.

The burials found, including those outside of official cemeteries, indicate important archaeological discoveries. The man lying face down, along with the adjacent grave where the skull was decapitated, are of interest and raise more questions than answers.

Scholars say that this Roman soldier remains a mystery that may never be fully solved. His grave and personal items led to the decision to conduct additional research to unravel his story.

