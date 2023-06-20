Ancient statue of a priest 2000 years old unearthed in Turkey: called the most beautiful find

In the Turkish province of Denizli, in the city of Laodicea, a team of archaeologists led by Professor Cemal Şimşek from Pamukkale University has discovered an ancient statue of a priest estimated to be around two thousand years old. The statue was found within the territory of the ancient city's western theater, which boasts more than seven thousand years of history and accommodated 15,000 seats.

"This discovery is considered one of the most remarkable findings of 2020 due to its age, profession, and notably the exceptionally vivid portrait, which we can trace back to the late Hellenistic and early Empire periods," stated Professor Szymszek.

The city of Laodicea, situated near the Lyk River, was established in tribute to the wife of King Antiochus II Theos of Seleucia in the third century BC. However, further research has revealed that the city's history dates back even earlier, to 5500 BC.

