Ancient statue of a man grabbing his genitals discovered in Turkey (photo)

In Turkey, archaeologists have discovered an ancient statue that is almost 11 thousand years old. It depicts a man grabbing his genitals.

The researchers also found a life-size statue of a wild boar. This was reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The statues were found in Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe, two of the oldest temple sites in the world. The statue of a wild boar made of limestone was found at Gobekli Tepe and dates back to the period between 8700 and 8200 BC.

Archaeologists have discovered red, black and white colors on the surface of the sculpture, indicating that it was once painted. They discovered a giant statue of a man squeezing his genitals in Karahan Tepe, Turkey, about 22 miles from Gobekli Tepe.

Benjamin Arbuckle, a professor of anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who was not involved in the excavation, said the discoveries are amazing and change our understanding of early prehistoric communities.

