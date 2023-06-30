Ancient pebble mosaic of the 4th century BC discovered in Turkey (photo)

In Sinop, Turkey, on the southern shore of the Black Sea, archaeologists have discovered a pebble mosaic floor from the early Hellenistic period (4th-1st centuries BC). The mosaic depicts a winged figure of Eros in the corner.

The central panel also contains palmette and wave motifs within the borders. It dates back to the middle of the 4th century BC, according to The History Blog.

Archaeologists believe that it was used to pave the floor of the dining room of a wealthy family. The floor was excavated in the Balatlar building complex, a structure in the historic center of Sinop.

Excavations at the site began in 2010, and since then, architectural features and artifacts from many stages of its settlement have been discovered. This is the first pebble mosaic found at the site in 11 seasons of excavations. They are rarely found in buildings from the Classical and Hellenistic periods.

The city of Sinop was founded by Greek colonists from Miletus in the 7th century BC. It established trade relations with other cities on the southern coast of the Black Sea and spread them inland.

Excavations of the mosaic floor are ongoing. After that, the floors will be stabilized and conserved with the ultimate goal of being displayed on site as part of the archaeological park of the Balatlar construction complex.

