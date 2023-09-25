2000-year-old cosmetics found in Turkey (photo)

Archaeologists in Turkey found rare 2,000-year-old cosmetics and jewelry during excavations east of the Temple of Zeus. It happened during the works in the ancient Roman city.

According to Dailysabah, the excavations were carried out in collaboration with the Kütahya Governorate and Dumlupinar University.

Professor Gekhan Joshkun noted that experts found rare cosmetics of 10 different colors, as well as various types of hair accessories and jewelry.

These things were located in the place where in ancient times there was a "store" of cosmetics and jewelry, it was located in the market of the ancient city.

"We found that the store sells perfumes, jewelry and cosmetics," he said, adding that they found many bottles of perfume, jewelry and cosmetics.

The professor noted that blushes and shadows were found in the excavations.

"We know that the ancient Romans kept their eye shadow and blush in oyster shells, and we found numerous oyster shells in the shops where we excavated," the professor explained.

