In Anatolia, 400 rock-cut tombs dating back about 1800 years were found in the ancient city of Blaundusi. The burial sites were decorated with images of vine branches, grape bunches, wreaths, and flowers of historical interest.

"In our recent work on the steep slopes of the valley, we have identified tombs carved into the rock. From the analysis of the materials and bones we found in this area, we understand that these stone tombs were intensively used after the second century AD. We can say that they were used as family tombs," said the excavation leader, Professor Birol Jan from the Department of Archaeology at Ushak University.

The stone tombs contained rooms of various types. The arched sarcophagi were carved into the rock in front of the walls of each room, and some rooms showed evidence of funeral rites and ceremonies. The main room had a marble door that was opened and closed only in the case of special funeral ceremonies.

