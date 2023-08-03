30 tombs that probably belonged to prominent religious figures were discovered during archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Cibyra, Turkey. The excavations began in 2019 in the modern city of Gölhisar located in the southern Turkish province of Burdur, where the ancient city of Cibyra was located in ancient times.

The excavations were carried out on the site of the ruins of a large temple complex. So far 30 tombs have been excavated under the basilica. Experts suggest that the interior of the church may be the burial place of the elite.

Archaeologist Düzgün Tarkan said that Cibyra was one of the most important ancient cities in Turkey, home to a rich historical heritage built from the fourth century to the VII-VIII centuries AD. The excavations show that the church was used for meetings.

Most of the found graves belong to the Christian community that lived in Cibyra in the past. The same church, according to the scientist, was destroyed by an earthquake or other natural disasters.

According to the data, the church had a monumental rectangular shape with three halls and two rows of columns. Experts emphasize that the basilica was well preserved.

