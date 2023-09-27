A gladiatorial arena from the era of Ancient Rome in 200 AD was discovered in Turkey.

Turkish archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a gladiatorial arena from the Ancient Roman era on a hill in the ancient city of Mastaura, located in the western Turkish province of Aydın. This arena, according to Live Science, could accommodate up to 20 thousand spectators.

Archaeologists suggest that gladiatorial fights and fights with wild animals took place in this arena. Today, much of the area where these shows were once held is overgrown with plants. Mehmet Umut Tuncer, an archaeologist and director of culture and tourism in Aydın province, explains: "A large part of the amphitheater is now underground. The visible part is covered with bushes and trees."

Archaeologists discovered the arena during excavations in this ancient city, and its age is estimated at about 200 AD. Despite this, the arena is quite well preserved. Some of the ground structures may have been damaged, but the seats are still visible. The arena could accommodate 15 to 20 thousand spectators and included special areas, including a waiting room for gladiators and private spectator rooms.

"Previously, no such amphitheater existed in Anatolia, known as Asia Minor, and its immediate surroundings. It is likely that this arena attracted spectators from all over the region, including the ancient cities of Western Anatolia, such as Aphrodisias, Ephesus, Magnesia, Miletus and Priene.

Experts plan to repair the damaged walls of the building and have already begun laser scanning the structure to create a virtual three-dimensional model.

