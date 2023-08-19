Five gold coins 2300 years old and remains of babies discovered in Tunisia at ancient cemetery (photo)

In Tunisia, archaeologists discovered five gold coins 2300 years old at the site of an ancient burial ground. The remains of small children were also found nearby.

The researchers made the discovery during excavations in an area that was once part of the territory of ancient Carthage. It is reported by Newsweek.

Carthage was a large ancient city founded by the Phoenicians on the northern coast of Tunisia in the first millennium B.C. Carthage became the main rival of Rome, which eventually conquered and destroyed the city in 146 B.C.

In Carthage, there was a sacred place known as the "tophieth", which served as a burial place, especially for young children. Thousands of urns with the ashes of young children have previously been found at the site, which was originally dedicated to the deities Baal Hammon and Tanith.

The gold coins reflect the wealth of that historical period and confirm the value of the Carthaginian civilisation. The rare gold coins measure about an inch across and feature the face of Tanith, a symbol of motherhood, fertility and growth for the Carthaginians.

