Sun skirts are back in the trends: the stylist showed seven fashionable models of 2023 (photo)

Ukrainian stylist Marina Fadeeva showed fashionable skirt models for 2023. These include cargo, pencil skirts of different lengths, and different symmetries.

On her Instagram, she noted that it is important to be able to choose the right skirt for yourself and your figure. Read how to do this in our article and get inspired by the latest options.

Also read: 4 outerwear models to avoid in Spring 2023

How to choose the right skirt?

The skirt should form pleasant proportions of the body, and accordingly, start and end in the right place. For example, the length of the skirt forms a horizontal line that expands. Therefore, this wardrobe item should end at the thinnest point of the legs.

Video of the day

Thanks to this rule, you will be able to choose a very successful model for yourself. Among the current models, you can find exactly the one that suits you.

Nowadays, completely different models are in fashion - from mini to maxi length. The styles also show a variety - from pencil skirts to sun skirts.

Read also: Don't do it - stylists named the most unsuccessful color combinations in Clothes

This spring and summer, you shouldn't take out some things that might have been fashionable last season. This is the opinion of Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mikhailenko.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!