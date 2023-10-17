12000-year-old boar and human sculptures found in Turkey: the world's oldest painted sculptures

During archaeological research in eastern Turkey, the world's oldest painted sculpture of a wild boar and a man with an extremely realistic face were discovered. Excavations in Göbeklitepe conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism led to the discovery of limestone sculptures.

TRT Haber writes about it.

Its surface was decorated with remnants of red, white and black pigment, making it the first ever painted sculpture found and preserved to this day.

Read also: A 1200-year-old Viking temple found in Norway

In addition, during the excavations that took place in Karahantepe, located 60 kilometers from Göbeklitepe, one of the most realistic sculptures of the time was discovered. The found statue, 2.3 meters high, is an impressive example of prehistoric art and is marked by an extremely detailed image of the face.

As a reminder, discovered an ancient horse bridle from the Viking era in Norway.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!