A snake escaped from its owner and blocked a car in a car park in Texas (video)

A woman from Texas found a snake that had escaped from its owner and blocked her car in a car park. Since the snake did not even try to crawl away, the woman had to call the police.

According to UPI Odd, the police recently received a report that a snake was preventing a woman from getting to her car in a car park.

Read also: A raccoon entered a church in the US and disrupted the service (video)

The Irving Police Department reported that Police Officer Steve Burress responded to a report of a snake in the car park.

Video of the day

"Our officers have many hidden talents. Officer Burres is our 'snake whisperer'. His hidden talent is responding to any wildlife call that may come our way, especially reports of snakes," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Officer Burres, who arrived on the scene, caught the snake and turned it over to Irving Animal Services.

Later it turned out that Miss Bonnie had escaped from her owner. As it is illegal to keep snakes over 2 metres long at home, the owner agreed to put the snake in a nature reserve.

A visitor to the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson Hotel found snakes in the pool, her room and in the jacuzzi in Wisconsin, US.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!