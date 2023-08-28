87-year-old volunteer who donated $35,000 to the Armed Forces of Ukraine dies in Sumy

Mykola Yerys, an 87-year-old volunteer, died in Sumy. In 2022, the old man donated his own savings of USD 35,000 to the Armed Forces.

The death of Yerys was reported by Dmytro Tishchenko, a volunteer of the Sumy Public Foundation. According to him, Mykola Ivanovych passed away three weeks ago.

"He always asked not to be made a hero, did not agree to an interview, but spoke enthusiastically about his life and work at the plant. Three weeks ago, Mykola Yerys, who last year made a contribution of $35,000 to support the Sumy region's defence forces, passed away," the statement said.

Video of the day

Read also: "Minka, Prokazin, Juice": brothers of the pilots killed in the L-39 collision said a heartfelt goodbye to the heroes (video)

Tishchenko added that he found out about it on 27 August when he arrived at Yeris' home.

"I called him for two days on the occasion of the anniversary of that event, but he did not pick up the phone. Neighbours told me the sad news," the volunteer said.

As a reminder, on 25 August, a tragedy occurred in the Zhytomyr region - three Ukrainian pilots, including a well-known pilot Andriy Pilshchikov with the call sign 'Juice', died in a plane crash.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!