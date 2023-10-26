Remains of a man with a tattoo of Jesus Christ found in a tomb in Sudan (photo)

The Polish Center for Mediterranean Archaeology (PCMA) at the University of Warsaw, which conducts research in the area known as Ghazali, reported a unique discovery of an ancient tattoo in Sudan.

This is the second time such a tattoo has been found in medieval Nubia, a territory that covers parts of modern Egypt and Sudan, Live Science reports.

According to scientists, the tattoo was found on the right leg of a person, presumably a man. The tattoo depicts a christogram and the Greek letters "alpha" and "omega". The christogram is a religious symbol that combines the Greek letters "chi" and "rho" to form an abbreviation of the monogram of Christ's name.

The letters "alpha" and "omega," the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet, stand for the Christian belief that God is the beginning and end of everything. This abbreviation first appeared around 324 AD, when Constantine became emperor of the Roman Empire. The letters alpha and omega symbolize the belief in the Christian god as the beginning and end of everything.

According to the explanation of bioarchaeologists Robert Stark and Kari Gilbolt, the location of the tattoo on the right leg may indicate a connection to the crucifixion of Christ.

Although the tattoo is indicative of the person's Christian beliefs, it is not known whether the man was a monk during his lifetime. The person was not buried in the same cemetery as the monks of the monastery, and it is possible that this was a burial ground for people from other communities.

According to radiocarbon dating, the person lived approximately between 667 and 774. During this period, Christianity was widespread in the region. According to scientists, the deceased was approximately 35 to 50 years old.

