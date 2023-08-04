Woman in the US drank 2 litres of water in the heat and died of brain swelling (video)

Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old resident of the United States, died after drinking two litres of water in 20 minutes in the heat. She suffered brain swelling.

This incident was reported by wrtv. It is noted that when Ashley was on holiday at Lake Freeman near Monticello with her husband and two daughters, she complained about the heat, so she drank a lot of water. In about 20 minutes, she drank four bottles of 500 ml each.

Ashley's brother Devon Miller says his sister had been on holiday at the lake for 4 days. On the last day, when they were returning from their holiday, he received a call from their sister Holly, who told him that Ashley was not feeling well.

"Ashley is in hospital. She has a brain swelling, they don't know what's causing it, they don't know what they can do," she told Devon in a phone conversation.

She then went on to say that Ashley had been feeling dehydrated the day before and couldn't get drunk. So she drank four bottles of water one after the other. Afterwards, she felt dizzy and complained of pain.

After resting, Ashley made her way home but collapsed in her garage. She was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital, but never regained consciousness. Doctors told her family that she died of water poisoning.

"It was a shock for all of us. When they first started talking about water toxicity. We thought, what is this even?" Miller said.

It turned out that intoxication occurs when someone drinks a lot of water very quickly.

IU Health toxicologist Blake Froberg said some factors can be fatal if "you have too much water and not enough sodium in your system.

Froberg said that this is generally rare, but during the summer months or if you work outside or exercise a lot, it is important to have a hydration plan.

"Make sure you are drinking something that contains electrolytes, sodium and some potassium," the doctor said.

The expert says that the main symptoms of water poisoning are feeling unwell, muscle cramps and pain, nausea and headaches.

As a reminder, a group of scientists has published a study on the amount of water recommended to be drunk daily. In their study, they confirmed that it is impossible to set a general standard for each person.

