A rare dolphin with pink skin is spotted in the USA (video)

A unique pink dolphin has been spotted in the waters of Louisiana in the United States. Thurman Gustin, a fisherman with many years of experience, witnessed a rare event when he spotted not one, but two pink dolphins in the Cameron Parish area near the Gulf of Mexico.

On Facebook, the man said that on 12 July, he was watching the water surface when a pink dolphin caught his eye. He took out his phone and started filming the unusual dolphin.

"As we were sailing, I noticed something right under the water that I knew was unusual. I stopped the boat and filmed this beautiful pink dolphin. I had to record it," Gustin said.

It should be added that dolphins can turn pink due to genetic changes.

Their diet can also give them a pink colour. For example, dolphins that eat a lot of shrimp have lighter skin than dolphins that eat less shrimp.

Pink dolphins are not a separate species of dolphin. They are just ordinary dolphins that have a pink skin colour.

