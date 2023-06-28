The British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared on January 13, 2023, while hiking on Mount Baldy in the United States, has died. The remains found by hikers in the mountains belonged to Sands.

This was reported by the BBC with reference to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the results of a forensic examination.

"The body of the artist was found by tourists on Mount Baldy on June 24. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of his death," the publication notes.

Julian Sands (born January 4, 1958) was a famous British actor. He was born in Otford, Kent, England. Sands received his acting training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London.

He got his first recognized role in the movie "Hunger" (1983), directed by Tony Scott. After that, he appeared in a number of successful films, such as "Killing Fields" (1984), "The Passenger" (1985) and "Go, Shakespeare" (1991).

Sands is also known for his roles in television series, including "Will" (2017) and "Crossbones" (2014). The actor also starred in the well-known films "Ocean's 13" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo".

As a reminder, the 65-year-old actor disappeared on January 13 near Mount Boldi. The search began immediately, but the following evening ground crews were withdrawn from the mountain due to the risk of avalanches and poor trail conditions due to snow and ice. On June 24, 2023, the tourists reported that they had found the remains of a person. It was determined that it could have been Sands.

