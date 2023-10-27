In the US, a deer jumped into a restaurant through a window: video

At a restaurant in Beloit (Wisconsin, USA), customers were frightened by a deer that entered the establishment through a window. It happened at lunchtime, when there were quite a few customers in the establishment.

The publication Huff Post reports that the restaurant Noodles & Company is quite popular in Beloit, it is visited to dine and save money.

The surveillance video shows the deer bursting into the crowded restaurant at lunchtime, with customers starting to scatter.

The animal then went to the kitchen and finally exited through the back door, which was opened for it by an employee of the establishment.

Noodles & Company spokeswoman Stephanie Jerome said no one was injured during the incident. The restaurant has reopened after a thorough cleanup.

The establishment has now offered a special "2 Buck Mac & Cheese" dish to commemorate the incident.

