An ancient artifact has been discovered in the United States that is likely related to the first people who settled in America more than 13,000 years ago. It is a blade of a split stone knife.

The discovery was made in the Great Pee Dee River. It is reported by Carolina Coast Online.

It is noted that the knife is probably a product of the Clovis culture, which is associated with the first people to settle in most of America, including the southeast, about 13,500-12,800 years ago.

According to experts, the artifact is about 6 inches long and made of a type of exotic dark gray flint. The blade is the largest Paleo-Indian artifact ever found in South Carolina.

Archaeologists who have studied the blade. They believe that it had a handle, was carried in a dry ochre-painted leather sheath and used to cut large animals.

