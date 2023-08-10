In the USA, a snake fell on a woman from the sky and then she was attacked by a hawk (photo)

In Texas (USA), a 64-year-old woman, Peggy Jones, was mowing her lawn when something suddenly fell from the sky. She noticed that it was a live snake.

The 1.4-metre-long reptile fell on the woman's right arm and immediately wrapped itself around it. The woman tried to swat the snake away, but she failed. The frightened snake began to lunge towards Peggy's face and squeeze her hand harder.

According to the DailyStar, Peggy's husband, 66-year-old Wendell, was outside the house at the time of the incident and was also mowing the lawn, so he did not hear what was happening.

When the woman realised that there was no help to be had, she began to run to her husband with the snake on her arm. Suddenly, she was attacked from the sky by a hawk, from whose clutches the snake could have fallen.

The bird tried to tear the prey from the woman's hand, beating its wings against Jones's face, pecking and clawing at the snake. After a few minutes, it managed to grab the reptile and flew away with its prey.

Peggy told the local media that she had seen hawks catch snakes many times, take off with them, throw them on the fence, and then return for their prey. But she never thought she would end up on the fence.

After the snake and hawk attack, the woman went to the doctors because her entire arm was bloody. There were marks on the skin from the hawk's claws and beak. And her arm was covered in bruises from squeezing the snake.

When the doctors examined the woman, they noticed that the snake was trying to spray venom into the woman's eyes - her glasses were all "spat" with venom.

