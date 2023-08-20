In the USA, a man supported a barn door on a farm with a meteorite for $75,000 (video)

In Michigan in the United States, a farmer used a large rock to prop up his barn door. It turned out that he was using one of the largest pieces of a meteorite.

The Science Alert portal reports that a 10-kilogram space rock had been propping up the door on a local farm for several decades. Later it turned out that it was a valuable sample of a space body.

Mona Sirbescu, a geologist at Central Michigan University (CMU), said: "I knew right away that this was something special. It is the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."

It is noted that in 1988, farmer David Mazurek bought land in Edmore along with a stone that propped up a barn door. The previous owner of the farm said that in the 1930s, he and his father saw a meteorite fall on their land at night.

The farmer used the stone on the farm for 30 years, and then decided to show it to geologists and sold his meteorite to the Abrams Planetarium at the University of Michigan, promising 10% of the proceeds to the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.

