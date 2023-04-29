Moose runs into movie theater, eats popcorn and runs away: incident caught on video

In Kenai, Alaska, a wild moose ran into a movie theater when the employees opened the door to ventilate the room. The animal ate some popcorn and left.

The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras in the theater. WABC-TV reports that the young animal was not afraid and behaved as if it was not the first time it had visited the movie theater.

"The staff at the Kenai movie theater opened the door to let in some cool air, and the moose took it as a ticket to get in. He walked into the lobby, looked around, and went to the counter where there was a container of popcorn. The animal stuck its face into the popcorn several times and ate it. It lasted about 5 minutes," the WABC-TV story says.

The cinema staff said that the animal was calm and behaved "politely." After the moose had eaten enough popcorn, it was kicked outside.

