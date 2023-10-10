On the rocky hills of Montana, in the North American state, paleontologists have discovered the fossilized remains of a tyrannosaur skull about 12 meters long, which is about 66 million years old. Scientists call this find extremely rare due to the huge size and relative integrity of the skull. Now there are only 15 more or less complete T-Rex skulls in the world, Mashable reports.

The group of 45 people worked under the direction of Greg Wilson, curator of the Museum of Paleontology. He said that the skull was discovered thanks to two volunteer paleontologists, Luke Tufts and Jason Love, who noticed bone fragments on the surface of the sandstone.

Therefore, this tyrannosaur is now called the "Tufts-Love Rex" in honor of these two volunteers.

